Thursday, January 12, 2023
Geena Davis recalls “literally shaking” after alleged on-set bullying from Bill Murray

Good Morning America

(NOTE LANGUAGE) As reported last October, Oscar winner Geena Davis detailed in her memoir Dying of Politeness the harassment she allegedly experienced from her Quick Change co-star Bill Murray.

In a new installment of the On With Kara Swisher podcast, Davis reiterated the claims, recalling Murray’s insistence that he try a body massager on her.

“I’m like, ‘No, no, no thank you,’ and he keeps at it,” Davis recalled. “And I keep saying ‘No’ to the point where I would’ve had to scream at him, ‘Stop f***ing asking me! I am not doing it. Do you understand?'” But she contends she was “far too timid” to actually do it.

Davis also recalled to the podcast host the time Murray reportedly berated her when a wardrobe issue made her late to the outdoor New York City set. “Bill Murray — in a full clown costume, by the way — slams into the trailer with rage coming out of his eyeballs, and starts screaming at me and swearing at me, ‘Get the f*** out there! What the f*** are you doing? Move! Move!'”

She adds, “He screamed in my ear, ‘Move! Move faster! Move it!’ And we’re getting to this intersection where there’s hundreds of people watching this.”

Davis remembered “literally shaking” because of the outburst, noting to Swisher it still makes her very emotional to talk about it because she “felt so ashamed.”

Last year, production on a movie called Being Mortal hit the skids when an investigation was launched into alleged harassing behavior from Murray, who later reached a six-figure settlement for allegedly straddling a female crew member on set.

Others who have accused him of bad behavior include his Charlie’s Angels co-star Lucy Liu and Seth Green.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

