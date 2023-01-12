In Brief: Golden Globes ratings low, and more

The CW has renewed All American for a sixth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The drama series has been one of the network’s top performing shows among adults 18-49 in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings and ranks fourth in total viewers. The CW also says it had the largest cross-platform audience on The CW in the 2021-22 season…

Prince Harry is the king of late night. Deadline reports The Duke of Sussex’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert drew the show’s biggest weeknight audience in more than two years — 3.15 million viewers — according to Nielsen data. That’s also the largest viewing audience The Late Show has scored on any night since the Super Bowl special episode in 2021, which drew 4.86M total viewers. The Late Show also generated over 913 million potential social impressions, according to CBS, while #Colbert also trended in the U.S. Wednesday night on Twitter. Prince Harry, who was promoting his memoir, Spare, shared tequila shots with Colbert and reported that he’s caught up on watching The Crown. He also discussed living in the U.S. and also shared some memories of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth…

Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards ratings dipped to the second-lowest total in the show’s 28-year history. The NBC telecast, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, averaged 6.25 million viewers, down 10 percent from 6.91 million for the last televised Globes ceremony in 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The all-time low for NBC was the six million viewers that watched the telecast during the 2008 writers’ strike, when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association aired a televised press conference announcing the winners in place of the usual ceremony…

