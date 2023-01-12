Thursday, January 12, 2023
Tornado brings 'significant damage' to Selma, Alabama

By staff
Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(SELMA, Ala.) — A tornado delivered “significant damage” to the city of Selma, Alabama, as strong storms moved through the region on Thursday, according to the mayor’s office.

The “large and extremely dangerous” tornado struck Selma at 12:20 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of Selma’s streets are closed due to downed power lines and trees, according to the mayor’s office.

All Selma students are reported to be safe and at their schools, the office added.

The tornado in Selma is one of at least 18 twisters reported across Alabama on Thursday. Storms are pummeling Alabama, including rough rain 150 miles north of Selma in Hartselle.

The tornado watch remains in effect from Atlanta to Mobile, Alabama, through Thursday evening.

Selma, a famous focal point of the civil rights movement, is located in central Alabama and has a population of about 17,000.

ABC News’ Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

