Celebrities pay tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley

Tributes to the late Lisa Marie Presley began pouring in on Thursday evening shortly after the news of her death. She was 54.

Presley, who was the only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and his then-wife Priscilla, died after Priscilla confirmed her daughter had been rushed to the hospital.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla’s publicist said in a statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Andy Cohen: So sad about Lisa Marie Presley.

Bret Michaels: My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley

Cary Elwes:Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad.

Corey Feldman: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY IS W THE PRESLEYS!

Diane Warren: Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s children right now. May it give you stregnth.

Graceland: Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.

Jennifer Tilly: So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.

John Travolta: Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.

Leah Remini: I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.

Leann Rimes Cibrian: lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley

Linda Thompson: I wrote the lyrics for this beautiful song from the movie, Casper, incredibly sung by Jordan Hill. So many of my lyrics that I have written throughout the years from some of my most recognizable songs have been inspired by my true life experiences and loves. This is definitely one of them. I often feel the moving presence of my guardian angels watching over me and blessing me with the most important values/people/things in life. I’m so grateful for my loving family, and I pray that they will always REMEMBER ME THIS WAY…

Marlee Matlin: I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley

Octavia Spencer: So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.

William Patrick Corgan: There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley

