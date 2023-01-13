Dallas Zoo closes to search for missing clouded leopard

Colin Langford/Getty Images

(DALLAS) — The Dallas Zoo has closed its doors Friday as it searches for a clouded leopard that appears to have escaped from its enclosure.

“One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time,” the zoo said in a statement on Twitter.

Dallas Zoo said it issued a “code blue,” for a non-dangerous animal outside of its habitat.

Clouded leopards are found in southeast Asia and China and males grow to be about 50 pounds, according to the Smithsonian Institute. Females only reach about 25 to 35 pounds. In the wild they eat monkeys, small deer and wild boars.

The zoo said Dallas police are on the scene as they continue to search for the big cat.

“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding,” the zoo added.

