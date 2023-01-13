Friday, January 13, 2023
HomeNewsNationalMega Millions jackpot surges to $1.35 billion
National

Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.35 billion

staff
By staff
0
9
youngvet/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing, the second-largest in the game’s history.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

The prize is also now the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Last November’s $2.04 billion prize, taken by a single winner in California, is the largest in U.S. history.

The lump sum cash option payout for Friday’s drawing is $707.9 million — before taxes.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 and the Mega Ball number was 9.

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot win was at $502 million, shared by winning tickets in California and Florida, on Oct. 14.

While no one has claimed the top prize, there have been a total of almost 33.3 million winning tickets sold in the 25 drawings since the jackpot was last won.

Sixteen tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million on Tuesday, while three people matched all five and played the multiplier to take home $3 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sex assault charges
Next article
‘Bachelor’ alum Nick Viall engaged to Natalie Joy: ‘For the rest of my life, it’s you’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE