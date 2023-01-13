Friday, January 13, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentMorgan Freeman joins Nicole Kidman spy series 'The Lioness'
Entertainment

Morgan Freeman joins Nicole Kidman spy series ‘The Lioness’

staff
By staff
0
7
Nigel Parry-CPi

Paramount+ has announced that another Oscar winner has joined Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan‘s spy series The Lioness: Morgan Freeman.

According to the streaming service, the show from the Yellowstone and Tulsa King creator is based on a real-life CIA program and, “follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States Secretary of State, according to the streamer.

As reported, Kidman will play CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, who, “must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

Avatar series star Saldaña will play Joe, “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Kidman will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Treasury secretary says US to hit debt limit on Jan. 19
Next article
Ezra Miller receives a year of probation in liquor-stealing case
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE