Friday, January 13, 2023
HomeSportsScoreboard roundup -- 1/12/23
Sports

Scoreboard roundup — 1/12/23

staff
By staff
0
9
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Oklahoma City 133, Philadelphia 114
Miami 108, Milwaukee 102
Boston 109, Brooklyn 98
Toronto 124, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, Portland 113
Dallas 119, LA Lakers 115 (2OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Seattle 3, Boston 0
Detroit 4, Toronto 1
NY Rangers 2, Dallas 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2
Carolina 6, Columbus 2
Montreal 4, Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 4
Minnesota 3, NY Islanders 1
Calgary 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago 3, Colorado 2
Ottawa 5, Arizona 3
Vegas 4, Florida 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 75, BYU 74
UCLA 68, Utah 49
Arizona 86, Oregon St. 74

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Celebrities pay tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley
Next article
Trump Organization to be sentenced following tax fraud conviction
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE