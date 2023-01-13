Friday, January 13, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentWeekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Entertainment

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

staff
By staff
0
3

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Vikings Valhalla: The exiled Viking Prince fights to claim his throne in season two of the action-adventure series.

Break Point: Follow the lives of some of the world’s top tennis players on and off the court in the new sports documentary series.

Hulu
How I Caught My Killer: This new true-crime docu-series takes an in-depth look at homicide cases where the victims left behind important clues that ultimately helped investigators solve their case. 

Disney+
Chasing Waves: This eight-part series explores the riveting story of Japanese surf culture. 

HBO Max
Velma: Uncover the origin story of the brains behind the Scooby-Doo gang in the new adult animated series.

The Last of Us: Based on the popular video game, a smuggler escorts a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic United States in the new series.

Apple TV+
Servant: Over on Apple TV+, watch the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series.

Paramount+
Mayor of KingstownJeremy Renner stars in season two of the crime drama about America’s prison system.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Delphi double murder trial will stay local but with jury from another county, judge rules
Next article
Treasury secretary says US to hit debt limit on Jan. 19
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE