Friday, January 13, 2023
‘Zoey 101’ sequel movie starring Jamie Lynn Spears coming to Paramount+

Jamie Lynn Spears and the Pacific Coast High gang are back in a sequel to the popular 2000’s Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101, heading to Paramount+.

Tentatively titled Zoey 102, the full-length original movie will reunite Spears with most of the show’s original cast members — including Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore — “as they reunite for a wedding in the present day,” according to the streamer.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon,” said Spears in a statement.

The original series, which ran for four seasons from 2005-2008, followed Zoey Brooks as she enrolled in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend.

Zoey 102 is set to stream on Paramount+ later this year.

