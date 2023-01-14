Bold Blue Line comes to Martinsville

Governor Youngkin’s “Operation Bold Blue Line” has made its way to the Martinsville Police Department which is partnering with Virginia State Police. The operation is a sustained effort to address the challenge of reducing violent crimes to make communities safer. A total of $568,906 was awarded to the Martinsville Police Department for equipment to develop a real-time crime center, forensic science equipment to aid in criminal investigations, equipment to aid in police response and equipment to increase officer safety. An increased state trooper presence will also be helping with traffic safety.