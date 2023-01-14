Saturday, January 14, 2023
HomeNewsLocalBold Blue Line comes to Martinsville
Local

Bold Blue Line comes to Martinsville

staff
By staff
0
4

Governor Youngkin’s “Operation Bold Blue Line” has made its way to the Martinsville Police Department which is partnering with Virginia State Police. The operation is a sustained effort to address the challenge of reducing violent crimes to make communities safer. A total of $568,906 was awarded to the Martinsville Police Department for equipment to develop a real-time crime center, forensic science equipment to aid in criminal investigations, equipment to aid in police response and equipment to increase officer safety. An increased state trooper presence will also be helping with traffic safety.

Previous article
Obituaries
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Today: UNC at Louisville, UVA at Florida State

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Today: UNC at Louisville, UVA at Florida State

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE