Community Calendar

Saturday, Jan. 14

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast from 6-10 a.m. $8.

3D shop free fix event from 2-8 p.m. at Scuffle Hill Brewing Company in Collinsville.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Founders Day at the Historic Henry County Courthouse with the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Speakers Jay Dickens and Barry Fulcher of the Lester Group will talk about the history of the local lumber business.

Monday, Jun. 16

In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City Municipal building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices will be closed on January 16, 2023. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no bulk/brush pickup on January 16th. Trash pickup will resume its normal schedule on Tuesday, January 17th.

Stop the violence Iriswood District Forum from 10 a.m. until noon at St. John Baptist Church, 7470 Axton Road in Axton. A light snack will be provided.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Introduction to vinyl cutting at the Dalton IDEA Center, Patrick County Lab Fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. $59.

Monday, Jan. 23

P&HCC Board meeting at 12 p.m. at Dalton IDEA Center, located at 26 Fayette Street, Martinsville.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount at 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Artwork by students from Magna Vista High School and Carlisle’s Upper School will be on display through Jan. 31, 2023 in Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery. A reception will be held for exhibiting students and their families, Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the museum.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.