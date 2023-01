National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Gusty northwest winds and drier air continue through the weekend, with any showers tapering off later today. High pressure builds in through early next week. Minimum RH values stay above critical levels until tomorrow afternoon, when much of the region will see values in the 20-25% range, but gradually recovers through the week. The next chance of measurable rain looks to be Monday night into Tuesday, and again late Wednesday through Thursday.