FAA investigating how Delta, American Airlines planes nearly collided at JFK

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near-collision between a Delta and American Airlines aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the government agency announced.

A Boeing 737 operated by Delta stopped its takeoff roll about 1,000 feet away from where American Airlines Flight 106, a Boeing 777, had crossed from an adjacent runway on Friday around 8:45 p.m., according to the FAA.

The Delta Flight 1943 came to a safe stop on Runway 4-Left after air traffic controllers noticed the other aircraft crossing the runway in front of the departing jetliner, the FAA said in a preliminary statement.

There were 145 passengers and six crew members on Flight 1943, which was flying to Santa Domingo Airport in the Dominican Republic, Delta said in a statement.

The airline described the incident as a “successful aborted takeoff procedure,” adding passengers deplaned after returning to the gate. The flight was then delayed overnight due to crew resources and were provided overnight accommodations, Delta said.

Flight 1943 eventually departed at 10:17 a.m. Saturday, Delta said.

Delta Airlines will work with and assist aviation authorities on the full review of the incident, according to the statement.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s number one priority…” Delta said in the statement. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels.”

When asked for comment by ABC News, American Airlines deferred to the FAA.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the incident, the agency announced Sunday afternoon.

