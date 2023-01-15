Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Florence Martin Fulcher, 88 of Bassett, died Thursday. A visitation will be held Sunday at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett from 3-5 p.m. The funeral will at 1 p.m. on Monday at Collins Funeral Home and interment will follow in Henry Memorial Park.

Andrew Hairston 88, of Martinsville died Saturday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Jason Draper Harrell, 63, of Fieldale, died Wednesday. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Cecil Irvin Smith, 89, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stone Memorial Christian Church. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Julie Turner, Collinsville. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday and burial will immediately follow in Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.