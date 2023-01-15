HomeDailiesUVA and UNC win DailiesSports UVA and UNC win By staff January 15, 2023 0 26214 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp College basketball UVA defeated Florida State 67-58 and UNC beat Louisville 80-59. Boston College is at UNC Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Virginia Tech is at UVA on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleArrests made in New Year’s Day shootout where nearly 600 rounds were fired: PoliceNext articleSunny and 49 today staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Obituaries January 15, 2023 Dailies Community Calendar January 15, 2023 Dailies Sunny and 49 today January 15, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Obituaries January 15, 2023 Community Calendar January 15, 2023 Sunny and 49 today January 15, 2023 Arrests made in New Year’s Day shootout where nearly 600 rounds were fired: Police January 14, 2023 Load more Recent Comments Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent