Sunday, January 15, 2023
HomeDailiesUVA and UNC win
DailiesSports

UVA and UNC win

staff
By staff
0
26214

College basketball

UVA defeated Florida State 67-58 and UNC beat Louisville 80-59. Boston College is at UNC Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Virginia Tech is at UVA on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Previous article
Arrests made in New Year’s Day shootout where nearly 600 rounds were fired: Police
Next article
Sunny and 49 today
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Sunny and 49 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Sunny and 49 today

POPULAR POSTS

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Sunny and 49 today

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE