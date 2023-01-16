Dax Shepard reveals to Anna Kendrick she was the only actress to make wife Kristen Bell jealous

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images — ABC

On the latest installment of his Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard spilled some serious tea with guest Anna Kendrick about his wife, Kristen Bell.

“She has only had jealousy over a single human, and it’s been you,” Dax confessed to the Pitch Perfect alumna. “I’d never seen it [before]. It blew my mind.”

Dax told Kendrick, “Kristen was like, ‘Who is this other short person? Oh, so she can sing like that, too? I’m already here. We got another one.'”

Dax said he had permission to spill, explaining his wife has “nothing but benevolence for everyone,” yet added, “She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing, and has nothing but wonderful feelings for you. But you’re the only person who ever made her jealous that I witnessed.”

For the record, Kendrick admitted she felt the chill from the Frozen star, adding she thought Bell “never really liked me.”

She added the caveat, “But I do think a massive percentage of that is just genuinely when it comes to really sweet, angelic, blond girls I just assumed they think I am weird, they think I am, like, this weird little troll.”

She added, “I think of her as just an angel, and she’s so sweet. And I feel so rough around the edges that I was like, ‘Oh, she must not like me.’ I am sure that’s just my projections, that’s not actually how she feels.”

To that end, Dax reiterated, “I have to be ultra clear with you: She never disliked you.”

