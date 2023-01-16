Monday, January 16, 2023
Six family members, including baby, shot dead at home in targeted ‘massacre’: Sheriff

By staff
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — Six people were gunned down at a central California home Monday in what the sheriff called a targeted attack.

Among those killed in the “horrific massacre” were a 17-year-old mom and a 6-month-old baby, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters. Both were shot in the head, he said.

“We do have survivors,” the sheriff said, adding that it’s not yet clear how they survived.

Authorities believe there are at least two suspects at large, Boudreaux said. No arrests have been made.

“We believe that this was a targeted family,” the sheriff said.

“This was very personal,” Boudreaux said. “We also believe that it was a message being sent.”

Authorities “believe there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations,” Boudreaux said.

One week ago the sheriff’s office conducted narcotics search warrants at the house, he said.

Some victims were found in the house while others were found in the street, Boudreaux said. One man who was found wounded when deputies arrived was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff said.

Authorities received reports of shots fired just before 4 a.m., the sheriff said. Callers thought there was an active shooter due to the number of rounds, he said.

“I do have more information but I’m not at liberty to discuss at this point,” he said. “We have potential information, which will hopefully lead to potential suspects.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

