Monday, January 16, 2023
HomeNewsNationalSix shot dead at California home in targeted attack: Sheriff
National

Six shot dead at California home in targeted attack: Sheriff

staff
By staff
0
5
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Six people were gunned down at a central California home Monday in what the sheriff called a targeted attack.

Authorities believe there are at least two suspects, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

“We do not believe that this is a random act of violence. We believe that this is very targeted. This was very personal,” Boudreaux said. “We also believe that it was a message being sent.”

Some victims were found in the house while others were found in the street, Boudreaux said. One man who was found wounded when deputies arrived was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff said.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Three children among 40 people killed in Dnipro missile strike
Next article
Six family members, including baby, shot dead at home in targeted ‘massacre’: Sheriff
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE