HomeNewsEntertainmentChanning Tatum on his life after divorce and remaking 'Ghost'
Entertainment

Channing Tatum on his life after divorce and remaking ‘Ghost’

staff
By staff
0
8
ABC/Randy Holmes

Channing Tatum is featured in the new issue of Vanity Fair, which delves into his growing resume as a producer and his life following his divorce from Jenna Dewan.

Along the way, the actor/producer dropped news that he and his producing partner “actually have the rights … to Ghost.”

Tatum would play the role made famous by the late Patrick Swayze, whose character comes back to his love after he was murdered in the Oscar-winning film. “[W]e’re going to do something different,” he explains. “I think it needs to change a little bit.”

Tatum also gets into his relationships — his former one with Dewan, the mother of his daughter, Everly, and his current one with Zoë Kravitz.

He says he fought for his marriage to Dewan for a long time, noting that becoming parents to Everly highlighted their very different approaches: “How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

Despite calling their split scary and terrifying, he concedes it was “probably exactly what I needed.”

He adds, “I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work … that I had to on myself to really try to figure out what next. … I just dropped everything and just focused on [Everly]. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”

Calling himself a serial monogamist, Tatum says he’s not sure if he will get married again.

He adds, “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Six children among 45 people killed in Dnipro missile strike
Next article
Search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma now a ‘recovery operation’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.