Channing Tatum on his life after divorce and remaking ‘Ghost’

ABC/Randy Holmes

Channing Tatum is featured in the new issue of Vanity Fair, which delves into his growing resume as a producer and his life following his divorce from Jenna Dewan.

Along the way, the actor/producer dropped news that he and his producing partner “actually have the rights … to Ghost.”

Tatum would play the role made famous by the late Patrick Swayze, whose character comes back to his love after he was murdered in the Oscar-winning film. “[W]e’re going to do something different,” he explains. “I think it needs to change a little bit.”

Tatum also gets into his relationships — his former one with Dewan, the mother of his daughter, Everly, and his current one with Zoë Kravitz.

He says he fought for his marriage to Dewan for a long time, noting that becoming parents to Everly highlighted their very different approaches: “How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

Despite calling their split scary and terrifying, he concedes it was “probably exactly what I needed.”

He adds, “I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work … that I had to on myself to really try to figure out what next. … I just dropped everything and just focused on [Everly]. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”

Calling himself a serial monogamist, Tatum says he’s not sure if he will get married again.

He adds, “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.