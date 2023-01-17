In Brief: Idris Elba says Netflix ‘Luther’ movie debuting in February, and more

Idris Elba took to Instagram on Monday to announce February 24th, 2023 as the release date for his upcoming Netflix feature, Luther: The Fallen Sun. A continuation of his Luther TV series on Netflix, reimagined for film, The Fallen Sun centers on “a gruesome serial killer…terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther — played by Elba — sits behind bars,” per the streamer. “Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.” Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley also star…

Awards shows have seen a dip in ratings over the past few years, and the CW’s telecast of the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards was no exception. Deadline reports the ceremony drew just 900,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. Last year’s ceremony drew 1.1 million viewers, however it was simulcast across The CW and TBS. While The CW’s portion of the viewership was actually larger, the overall audience marked a low for an in-person ceremony. The virtual 2021 edition of Critics Choice Awards drew just 365,000 total viewers…

C.J. Harris, a contestant on American Idol‘s 13th season, died Sunday night in Jasper, Alabama, after suffering cardiac arrest, The Walker County Coroner’s Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. At this time, they believe Harris’ cause of death was possibly a heart attack. He was 31. “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us,” American Idol wrote on its Instagram Story. “He will be truly missed.” The singer, who finished in sixth place, went on to release his debut single, “In Love,” in 2019…

