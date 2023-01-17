Tuesday, January 17, 2023
HomeNewsWorldNational Hurricane Center issues rare January tropical weather outlook
World

National Hurricane Center issues rare January tropical weather outlook

staff
By staff
0
7
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The National Hurricane Center on Monday issued a rare tropical weather outlook for January: a strong, non-tropical low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean.

The powerful storm, located about 300 miles north of Bermuda, will soon lose steam. It was unable to transition to a subtropical or tropical cyclone as it moved north on Monday.

This system was responsible for the blast of snow to coastal New England on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Massachusetts picked up 4.5 inches of snow. Boston, which has had a below-average snowfall this winter, got their biggest hit of snow with 3.5 inches.

It’s rare for an Atlantic storm to develop in January. Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The most recent January hurricane was Alex in 2016, which reached Category 1 strength. Alex made landfall as a tropical storm in Portugal’s Azores islands.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a rare tropical weather outlook for January: a strong non-tropical low pressure system that had been churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 300 miles north of Bermuda.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘The Last of Us’ scores HBO’s second-biggest debut ever
Next article
Feds to drop charges against NYPD officer accused of being spy for China
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE