National Hurricane Center issues rare January tropical weather outlook

(NEW YORK) — The National Hurricane Center on Monday issued a rare tropical weather outlook for January: a strong, non-tropical low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean.

The powerful storm, located about 300 miles north of Bermuda, will soon lose steam. It was unable to transition to a subtropical or tropical cyclone as it moved north on Monday.

This system was responsible for the blast of snow to coastal New England on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Massachusetts picked up 4.5 inches of snow. Boston, which has had a below-average snowfall this winter, got their biggest hit of snow with 3.5 inches.

It’s rare for an Atlantic storm to develop in January. Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The most recent January hurricane was Alex in 2016, which reached Category 1 strength. Alex made landfall as a tropical storm in Portugal’s Azores islands.

