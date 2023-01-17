Tuesday, January 17, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentScreen Actors Guild taps Sally Field for SAG Life Achievement Award
Entertainment

Screen Actors Guild taps Sally Field for SAG Life Achievement Award

staff
By staff
0
3
Field in ’80 for Brady’ – Paramount Pictures

Oscar and Emmy winner Sally Field has been tapped for another honor: The Screen Actors Guild has announced the Forrest Gump star, about to be seen in February’s 80 For Brady, will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

The honor is bestowed upon a performer who upholds “the finest ideals of the acting profession,” and according to SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Field certainly does that.

She enthused, “Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary.”

The Nanny alumna continues, “Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. and be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Arizona town’s residents resort to drastic measures after water supply is cut off
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE