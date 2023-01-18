Wednesday, January 18, 2023
HomeNewsNationalAnother electrical substation damaged by gunfire in North Carolina
National

Another electrical substation damaged by gunfire in North Carolina

staff
By staff
0
9
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An electrical substation in North Carolina has been damaged by gunfire, marking the third incident where a substation was damaged since November.

An EnergyUnited substation was damaged around 3 a.m. Tuesday, but there were no outages in the areas it serves: Trinity, Thomasville, and parts of Davidson County, south of Thomasville.

The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating the incident and there are currently no known suspects or motives.

This is the latest incident of an electrical substation being hit by gunfire in the state.

On Dec. 3, two Duke Energy stations in North Carolina’s Moore County were targeted by gunfire, causing about 45,000 customer outages.

There was another incident on Nov. 11, when a Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative station in Maysville, North Carolina, was vandalized, causing 12,000 customers to go without power.

It’s not immediately clear whether these incidents are related.

This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Ted Lasso’ sets spring kickoff
Next article
Manhattan DA concerned that upcoming Trump book could hamper investigation
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE