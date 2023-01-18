Another electrical substation damaged by gunfire in North Carolina

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An electrical substation in North Carolina has been damaged by gunfire, marking the third incident where a substation was damaged since November.

An EnergyUnited substation was damaged around 3 a.m. Tuesday, but there were no outages in the areas it serves: Trinity, Thomasville, and parts of Davidson County, south of Thomasville.

The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating the incident and there are currently no known suspects or motives.

This is the latest incident of an electrical substation being hit by gunfire in the state.

On Dec. 3, two Duke Energy stations in North Carolina’s Moore County were targeted by gunfire, causing about 45,000 customer outages.

There was another incident on Nov. 11, when a Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative station in Maysville, North Carolina, was vandalized, causing 12,000 customers to go without power.

It’s not immediately clear whether these incidents are related.

This is a developing story.

