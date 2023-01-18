‘Chrisley Knows Best’ leads Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison for tax evasion and fraud convictions

USA Network/Tommy Garcia

Todd and Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best reported to prison on Tuesday to begin serving their respective sentences after being convicted of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme, according to People.

Todd, 54, reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year prison sentence, while 50-year-old Julie arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna to serve her seven-year sentence.

The couple, who will also serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison, are currently in the process of appealing their convictions.

In a statement previously obtained by People, their attorney said, in part, “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Chrisley Knows Best, which premiered in March 2014 on USA, follows the lavish lifestyle of Todd, a wealthy real estate developer, and his family. It also spun off a series, Growing Up Chrisley, starring two of his children.

Chrisley Knows Best had been renewed in May 2022, a month before they were convicted by a federal jury. Multiple episodes of the 10th season were reportedly shot before the trial and are still scheduled to air in this year.

