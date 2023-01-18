Community Calendar

Thursday, Jan. 19

Patrick County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Patrick County School Board Office, 104 Rucker Street in Stuart.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Free community breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Barn quilt class at noon at the Spencer Penn Centre. Call 276-957-5757 to register.

Monday, Jan. 23

P&HCC Board meeting at 12 p.m. at Dalton IDEA Center, located at 26 Fayette Street, Martinsville.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount at 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Bug festival 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Artwork by students from Magna Vista High School and Carlisle’s Upper School will be on display through Jan. 31, 2023 in Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery. A reception will be held for exhibiting students and their families, Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the museum.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.