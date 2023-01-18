Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Missing man from Patrick

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Stuart man. Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56, of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14th. Martin has been employed by Stuart Forest Products for many years and has never missed a day of work until now.

The sheriff’s office along with several of Martin’s family members and employer searched Martin’s residence Tuesday morning, but could not locate Martin.

Martin should be in his Champagne colored 2005 Ford Explorer, with VA tags: USP-6589. The Explorer should have a Washington Redskins logo on the back glass.

The circumstances of Martins disappearance are suspicious and is currently being investigated.

