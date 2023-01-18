Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Barbara Ann Glenn, 73, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Joe Hairston, 87, of Warrenton, N.C., formerly of Martinsville, died Monday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Claude Antonio “Antman” Woods, 42, of Bassett, died January, 11th. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Bassett. The wake will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in the Hairston Cemetery, Bassett. Public viewing will be held Thursday, from 1-5 p.m. and Friday from 9-5 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service.