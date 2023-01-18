HomeDailiesHokies and Hoos tonight DailiesSports Hokies and Hoos tonight By staff January 18, 2023 0 26342 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp College basketball UNC beat Boston College 72-64. Virginia Tech is at UVA tonight at 7 p.m. and NC State plays at UNC on Saturday at 5 p.m. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleCommunity CalendarNext articleMissing man from Patrick staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Community Calendar January 18, 2023 Dailies Obituaries January 18, 2023 Dailies Mostly cloudy and 63 today January 18, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ co-creator Hugh Dillon on injured lead Jeremy Renner: “He’s a fighter” January 18, 2023 Walgreens, Rite Aid drop purchasing restrictions on children’s over-the-counter medicine January 18, 2023 Alleged mastermind behind shootings at New Mexico Democrats’ homes to appear in court January 18, 2023 Can we BE any more in love? Brach’s introduces ‘Friends’-themed candy hearts January 18, 2023 Load more Recent Comments Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent