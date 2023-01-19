Alfalfa sprouts recalled for possible E. coli after FDA testing

Michael Duva/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Fullei Fresh has issued a voluntary recall of alfalfa sprouts after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted an unannounced inspection that found a strain of E. coli in the fresh vegetables.

The recalled products’ lot number is 336, according to a company recall announcement on the FDA’s website. Affected products were shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida between Dec. 9-23, 2022.

The recall was made with the knowledge of the FDA and the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Consumers who may have purchased the sprouts can locate the lot numbers, which are printed on the 4-ounce retail packs and on 5-pound bulk cardboard boxes, in the barcode. If products are among those impacted by the recall, the last 3 digits will read “336.”

The FDA testing detected “Shiga toxin producing E.coli (STEC) — an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it,” according to the recall announcement.

In the company statement, Fullei Fresh said that STEC “is a bacterial strain that is not part of our routine microbial testing conducted in compliance with the FDA’s Produce Safety Rule Subpart M on every lot we produce,” adding that it was “detected upon sampling of finished product by the FDA.”

The company said no known illnesses had been reported in connection with the product.

The company has urged people to discard the products if they are in their possession.

People can become sick one to 10 days after consumption of STEC bacteria. Symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, vomiting or diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover within a week, while some may develop a more severe infection.

