Thursday, January 19, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage running for House of Representatives
Entertainment

‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage running for House of Representatives

staff
By staff
0
3
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Ben Savage, best known for playing Cory Matthews on the 1990s ABC coming of age sitcom Boy Meets World and its 2014 Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World, apparently has his sights set on a political career.

According to FEC documents submitted Wednesday, the 42-year-old actor is running for Congress in California’s 30th Congressional District. That seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who’s reportedly been considering running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein‘s Senate seat, who hasn’t yet announced whether she’ll seek reelection.

California’s 30th Congressional District encompasses West Hollywood, Burbank, and parts of Pasadena.

This would be Savage’s second attempt at entering the political arena. He ran unsuccessfully last year for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council.

Savage’s interest in politics seems to go back a long way, having studied political science at Standford University and graduating in 2004. He also interned for Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter in 2003.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
What’s the best parenting style? ABC’s ﻿’The Parent Test’ explores the answer
Next article
‘Extreme’ drought completely eliminated in California; Colorado River Basin lags behind
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE