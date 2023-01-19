Thursday, January 19, 2023
George Clooney, Snoop to return for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ 20th anniversary special

ABC/Randy Holmes

To celebrate his second decade as the host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the funnyman has tapped his very first guests: Variety reports George Clooney and Snoop Dogg will return for a special televised celebration of the landmark on January 26.

Coldplay is also returning to the show, which will air at 10 p.m. ET, before being repeated during JKL‘s normal 11:30 p.m. timeslot.

Kimmel tells the trade, “As everybody might imagine, it feels like it went by in the blink of an eye and it also feels like it’s been going on since the Middle Ages. But it definitely gives me a sense of accomplishment. Especially when you go back and watch some of the old shows and you’re like, ‘Wow, this is very unprofessional.’ Those nights where we thought that was a pretty good show, we were extremely wrong!”

