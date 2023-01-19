In Brief: Anthony Hopkins going to gladiator film, and more

SEAL Team has been renewed for its seventh season overall and third on Paramount+, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The series, per Paramount+, “follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.” David Boreanaz stars as team leader Jason Hayes, alongside Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian…

Netflix has renewed its freshman unscripted series Selling the O.C. for an additional two seasons, according to Deadline. Season 1 of the Selling Sunset spinoff once again focuses on a group of realtors working at the The Oppenheim Group, a Los Angeles real estate agency run by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, as they launch a second office in Orange County. Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland also star…

Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins has been tapped to star in Independence Day director Roland Emmerich‘s upcoming Roman gladiator series Those About to Die, coming to Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, per the outlet, is described as an epic historical drama set within the “complex and corrupt world of spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition” in ancient Rome featuring “an ensemble of diverse characters across the many layers of Roman society where sports, politics and business intersect and collide.” Hopkins will play Roman Emperor Vespasian, a “battle-tested warrior and head of the Flavian bloodline” whose position is under threat by a group of patricians jockeying for his position and looking to supplant his heirs to the throne…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.