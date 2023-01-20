Friday, January 20, 2023
World

Former Navy SEAL killed fighting in Ukraine

By staff
Tatsiana Kalasouskaya / EyeEm / Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — American Daniel Swift, a former Navy SEAL who deserted in 2019, was killed while fighting in Ukraine on Jan. 18, according to U.S. officials.

“The Navy can confirm that a former Sailor, Daniel W. Swift, was killed in Ukraine on Jan. 18, 2023,” the Navy said in a statement. “The Navy Absentee Collection and Information Center confirmed that the Sailor was is in an active deserter status since March 11, 2019. We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine.”

The U.S. State Department also confirmed the death of an American in Ukraine, though it did not identify him.

“”We can confirm the recent death of a U.S. citizen fighting in Ukraine,” the Department of State said in a statement. “We are in touch with his family and providing all possible consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

Swift had a 14-year military career, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

