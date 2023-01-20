Friday, January 20, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentLeslie Jordan died of natural causes, says coroner's report
Entertainment

Leslie Jordan died of natural causes, says coroner’s report

staff
By staff
0
3
Good Morning America

Leslie Jordan, the diminutive star of shows like Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, died last year from natural causes and not from a car accident, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has concluded.

Jordan, who was 67, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. In essence, he had a heart attack that likely led to the October 24, 2022 car crash.

An autopsy didn’t find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner’s report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn’t find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
One dead, two injured after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky
Next article
In Brief: ‘Fresh Prince’ star Tatyana Ali in new ‘Bel Air’ trailer, and more
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE