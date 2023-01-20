Friday, January 20, 2023
HomeNewsNationalOne dead, two injured after Denny's sign falls on car in Kentucky
National

One dead, two injured after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky

staff
By staff
0
4
sshepard/Getty Images

(ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.) — One person has died and two others were injured after a Denny’s sign fell and crushed a car in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, officials said.

The sign fell and crushed an occupied car at the chain restaurant on Thursday, Elizabethtown public affairs officer Chris Denham told ABC News.

Officials received a call at around 1:30 p.m. about the incident, and the Hardin County EMS and fire department responded to the scene, he said.

Two victims were taken to Baptist Health Hardin hospital, and a 72-year-old woman with more severe injuries was taken to the University of Louisville, where she later succumbed to her injuries, Denham said.

The other victims are being treated at Baptist Health Hardin.

It’s unknown what caused the sign to fall.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, Denham said.

ABC News has reached out to Denny’s.

ABC News’ Okelo Pena contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Gunman killed after open firing inside Walmart in Indiana, police say
Next article
Leslie Jordan died of natural causes, says coroner’s report
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE