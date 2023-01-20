Friday, January 20, 2023
Regina King pays tribute to her “guiding light,” son Ian, a year after his death

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Oscar winner Regina King posted to Instagram a heartfelt tribute to her son, Ian Alexander Jr., Thursday evening, on what would have been his 27th birthday.

King’s only child, from her former marriage to record producer Ian Alexander Sr., died by suicide on January 22, 2022, days after his birthday on January 19.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King began, next to a photo of a paper lantern floating into the night sky. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.”

She said of the flame setting the lantern aloft, “Of course orange is your favorite color. It’s the fire and the calm.”

King added, “I see you in everything I breath [sic],” King added. “My absolute favorite thing about myself is being …. Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

