Riley Keough posts photo tribute to her mom in first post since Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Riley Keough posted to Instagram for the first time since her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, death on January 12.

Riley posted a black-and-white throwback photo of herself as a child, with her mom looking down at her, smiling as they look into each other’s eyes.

The post has gotten nearly 90,000 likes.

Lisa Marie died after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home. She was laid to rest on Thursday next to her son, Benjamin Keough, in the Meditation Garden at her late father Elvis Presley‘s Tennessee estate, Graceland.

Benjamin, Riley’s brother, died by suicide in 2020.

A public memorial for Lisa Marie will be held at the estate on Sunday, January 22.

