Rita Moreno says NFL locker room scene in ’80 for Brady’ got her hot and bothered

Paramount Pictures

While Tom Brady is the “Brady” of the girls-of-a-certain-age road trip movie 80 for Brady, 91-year-old star Rita Moreno admitted he isn’t her cup of tea. She told Jimmy Kimmel on his chat show Thursday night that the Super Bowl ring-collecting quarterback is “a little old” for her liking, preferring instead Brady’s co-star, and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, 33.

And if that seems scandalous, wait until you hear what the EGOT winner had to say about her “favorite scene” in the movie: When she and her onscreen pals Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin filmed in the New England Patriots’ locker room.

“I entered the room, and it’s a real locker room, and I swear to God, like, in seconds, I got turned on,” Moreno said, to laughs — and the apparent embarrassment of Field, who was there with their other two co-stars. “I kept grabbing myself! I kept saying to myself, ‘What is wrong with you? … ‘You are 90!’ And then I thought, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that,'” Rita admitted proudly.

Prior to revealing that, she noted of 76-year-old Field, “She doesn’t like it when I talk about sex, and I love to.”

“There’s a reason I’m 91 now,” Moreno said to applause.

80 for Brady hits theaters February 3.

