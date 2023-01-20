Friday, January 20, 2023
Rita Moreno says NFL locker room scene in ’80 for Brady’ got her hot and bothered

By staff
Paramount Pictures

While Tom Brady is the “Brady” of the girls-of-a-certain-age road trip movie 80 for Brady, 91-year-old star Rita Moreno admitted he isn’t her cup of tea. She told Jimmy Kimmel on his chat show Thursday night that the Super Bowl ring-collecting quarterback is “a little old” for her liking, preferring instead Brady’s co-star, and former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, 33.

And if that seems scandalous, wait until you hear what the EGOT winner had to say about her “favorite scene” in the movie: When she and her onscreen pals Sally FieldJane Fonda and Lily Tomlin filmed in the New England Patriots’ locker room. 

“I entered the room, and it’s a real locker room, and I swear to God, like, in seconds, I got turned on,” Moreno said, to laughs — and the apparent embarrassment of Field, who was there with their other two co-stars. “I kept grabbing myself! I kept saying to myself, ‘What is wrong with you? … ‘You are 90!’ And then I thought, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that,'” Rita admitted proudly.

Prior to revealing that, she noted of 76-year-old Field, “She doesn’t like it when I talk about sex, and I love to.”

“There’s a reason I’m 91 now,” Moreno said to applause.

80 for Brady hits theaters February 3.

