Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

H. Garry Barrow, 82, of Oak Level, died Wednesday. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 12-1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Henry Memorial Park.

Carol Ann LaPrade Cadle, 56, of James Island, South Carolina, died Thursday. She was born in Martinsville. Services will be announced at a later date. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Marvin “Dwayne” Campbell 54, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 12 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Pauline Smith Foley, 95, died Wednesday. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial at Henry Memorial Park.

Jacqueline Claybrook Pettie, 80, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A floating visitation will be Monday, from 1:30-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Tuesday, at noon at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Sarah Scott Shelton, 77, died Jan. 18. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30-12 p.m. followed by the funeral at 12:30 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial in the Wade Family Cemetery.

Claude Antonio “Antman” Woods, 42, of Bassett, died January, 11th. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Bassett. The wake will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in the Hairston Cemetery, Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.