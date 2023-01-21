Saturday, January 21, 2023
HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

staff
By staff
0
897

Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

H. Garry Barrow, 82, of Oak Level, died Wednesday. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 12-1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Henry Memorial Park.

Carol Ann LaPrade Cadle, 56, of James Island, South Carolina, died Thursday. She was born in Martinsville. Services will be announced at a later date. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Marvin “Dwayne” Campbell 54, of Ridgeway, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 12 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Pauline Smith Foley, 95, died Wednesday. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial at Henry Memorial Park.

Jacqueline Claybrook Pettie, 80, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A floating visitation will be Monday, from 1:30-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Tuesday, at noon at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Sarah Scott Shelton, 77, died Jan. 18. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30-12 p.m. followed by the funeral at 12:30 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial in the Wade Family Cemetery.

Claude Antonio “Antman” Woods, 42, of Bassett, died January, 11th. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Bassett. The wake will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in the Hairston Cemetery, Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Previous article
Community Calendar
Next article
‘Anger, revenge, resentment’: A deeper look at what drives some husbands to kill their wives
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE