Saturday, January 21, 2023
Woman ‘confined’ in Florida hospital room after allegedly shooting terminally ill husband

By staff
GETTY/Joos Mind

(FLORIDA) — Police are “currently negotiating” with a woman who allegedly shot her terminally ill husband in his Florida hospital room on Saturday, authorities said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said midday Saturday that it had responded to a shooting at Advent Health Hospital.

“Staff and patients have been removed from the area, our shooter is contained,” the department tweeted.

Officers are now negotiating with the woman, who had confined herself to the hospital room, police said in a news release.

No one else has been injured and the woman is “not seen as a threat to staff or patients,” police said.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

Daytona Beach police did not provide an update on the condition of the woman’s husband.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

