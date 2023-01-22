12 shot in Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured 12 people at a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, nightclub.

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 4619 Bennington Ave in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals, either by personal vehicles or by emergency responders, police said. They are all currently listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said.

Investigators did not release any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

