Monday, January 23, 2023
HomeNewsNationalFormer top FBI official Charles McGonigal arrested over ties to Russian oligarch...
National

Former top FBI official Charles McGonigal arrested over ties to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

staff
By staff
0
2
amphotora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A former top FBI official in New York has been arrested over his ties to a Russian oligarch, law enforcement sources told ABC News Monday.

Charles McGonigal, who was the special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI’s New York Field Office, is under arrest over his ties to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire who has been sanctioned by the United States and criminally charged last year with violating those sanctions.

McGonigal retired from the FBI in 2018. He was arrested Saturday afternoon after he arrived at JFK Airport following travel in Sri Lanka, the sources said.

McGonigal is charged with violating U.S. sanctions by trying to get Deripaska off the sanctions list.

Deripaska, an aluminum magnate, was among two dozen Russians sanctioned in 2018 by the Treasury Department as punishment for “the Russian government’s ongoing and increasingly malign activities in the world,” according to Treasury officials. The FBI searched his homes in New York and Washington in 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rep. Ruben Gallego announces 2024 bid for Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate seat
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE