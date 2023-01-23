Monday, January 23, 2023
Entertainment

‘Girls Trip’ sequel is in the works

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Another Girls Trip appears to be in store for actresses Regina HallQueen LatifahJada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany HaddishTracy Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 film, confirmed a sequel is in the works. 

The writer/director/producer shared the “definitive Girls Trip 2 update” at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. “It’s officially happening. I can say that,” Tracy said, adding the film’s producer Will Packer “might kill me.” She also gave fans an update on the movie’s plot, which she claims they’re looking to set in Ghana.

Girls Trip follows four best friends as they reunite for a girls trip in New Orleans, attend the Essence Festival and rekindle their wild sides. It grossed $140 million worldwide, Variety reports.

