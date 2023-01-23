In Brief: Apple TV+ swats ‘The Mosquito Coast’, and more

The Mosquito Coast won’t be back for a third season on Apple TV+, according to Deadline. The series, loosely based on Paul Theroux’s bestselling 1981 novel, followed Justin Theroux as a brilliant rebel who, along with his wife, “takes their family on the run to protect them, but end up exposing them to more danger than ever.” Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman also starred. The first two seasons were essentially a prequel to the book and the 1986 movie, which starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix…

NCIS: Los Angeles, the longest-running NCIS spinoff, will end with its season 14th season finale on May 14, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The current cast of the CBS drama includes LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell and Linda Hunt, who have been together for the show’s entire run, along with Eric Christian Olsen, who recurred in the first season before becoming a season regular in season 2. Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney also star…

South Park will return for its 26th season on February 8, Comedy Central announced on Friday. All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App following the premiere. Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the historic 25th anniversary of cable’s longest-running scripted series with South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert…

Peacock has pulled the plug on the teen supernatural series Vampire Academy after one season, series star Jonetta Kaiser announced Friday on on Instagram, adding that she hoped that the series would be picked up by another network but was “grateful to have had the life-changing opportunity to play Sonya Karp and gain the support of so many kind fans all over the world.” The fantasy horror series followed two women from different social classes, played by Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer, who enter vampire society as they start their education…

