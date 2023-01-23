Monday, January 23, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentKylie Jenner reveals name of her son, shares first photos of his...
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner reveals name of her son, shares first photos of his face

staff
By staff
0
2
David Livingston/WireImage

After almost a year, Kylie Jenner is introducing her son to the world.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who welcomed a son with Travis Scott last February, took to Instagram on Saturday to share some candid photos while simultaneously revealing the toddler’s name in the caption.

“AIRE,” she wrote, along with the white heart emoji.

Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, initially named their 11-month old son Wolf Webster. However, in March, a month after his birth, the Kardashians star announced that they changed it.

“FYI our sons [sic] name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she shared in an Instagram Story at the time. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she explained, adding the praying hands emoji.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on February 2, 2022. The baby boy joins 4-year-old big sister Stormi.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
In Brief: Apple TV+ swats ‘The Mosquito Coast’, and more
Next article
Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly have a baby girl
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE