Monday, January 23, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentZoe Saldaña becomes first actor to have four movies cross $2 billion
Entertainment

Zoe Saldaña becomes first actor to have four movies cross $2 billion

staff
By staff
0
6
20th Century Studios

Zoe Saldaña has a reason to flash that million-dollar smile — well, technically it’s a $2 billion smile, times four.

She has set a record as the first actor to have four movies cross the $2 billion mark at the box office.

Her latest adventure in Pandora as Neytiri, Avatar: The Way of Water, joined the original 2009 film in the $2 billion club over the weekend. Saldaña also appeared as Gamora in two $2 billion grossers for Marvel Studios: Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Specifically, Avatar holds the title as the highest-grossing movie of all time, with a worldwide take of $2.9 billion; thanks to rereleases, it surpassed the film that briefly took its crown, Endgame, which made $2.48 billion globally. Infinity War ended its run with a $2.7 billion take, making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time.

But with the way Way of Water is performing in theaters for 20th Century Studios, it looks like those rankings will shake up once again.

Both Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios are subsidiaries of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Girls Trip’ sequel is in the works
Next article
Hilary Duff dishes on season 2 of ‘How I Met Your Father’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE