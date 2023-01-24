Tuesday, January 24, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentCartoon Network severs ties with 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland following...
Entertainment

Cartoon Network severs ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges

staff
By staff
0
12
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

On the Emmy-winning animated show Rick and Morty, scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty always manage to escape close calls, but now the guy who voices them, Justin Roiland, has hit a dead end with Adult Swim.

The Cartoon Network Studios-owned property said in a tweet it has “ended its association” with the 42-year-old veteran voice actor, who is also the show’s co-creator.

Variety reports Roiland was charged with “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit” in an incident that reportedly took place on January 19, 2020, with an unnamed woman he was dating at the time.

Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020 and recently appeared at a pretrial hearing; he has another one on April 27, according to the trade.

Adult Swim’s brief message, to which replies were not allowed, added, “Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Ramón Rodríguez on playing the “underdog,” working with a “diva” dog in ABC’s ‘Will Trent’
Next article
Adult Swim severs ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE