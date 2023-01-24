Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Eunice “Nannie” Delilah Baker, 92, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The memorial service will be Thursday 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Paul Melvin Clark, 76, of Martinsville, died Sunday. The funeral will be Thursday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park.

Pauline Smith Foley, 95, died Wednesday. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial at Henry Memorial Park.

Raymond Arthur Harper, 68, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Friday, at noon at the Greater Canaan Land Church in Gretna. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at The Harper Family Cemetery. A floating visitation will be Thursday from 2-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Mary Koger, 63, of Patrick Springs, died Friday. The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. The burial will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Patty Tatum Parkinson, 56, of Martinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be held Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will be private at Millcreek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Fannie Penn, 95, of Martinsville, died Sunday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Jacqueline Claybrook Pettie, 80, of Martinsville, died Thursday. The funeral will be Tuesday, at noon at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

George Kenneth Ramsey, 86, of Franklin County, died Monday. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. Full military honors will be provided by the Martinsville-Henry County Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service.

Sarah Scott Shelton, 77, died Jan. 18. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30-12 p.m. followed by the funeral at 12:30 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the burial in the Wade Family Cemetery.

Phyllis Jean Thomas Smith, 83, of Eden, died Sunday. The graveside service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Stacey Dawn Steagall, 61, of Collinsville, died Sunday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is in charge.

Doris Davis Stout, 91, of Martinsville, died Monday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is in charge.

L. “Jane” Whitlow, 88, of Bassett, died Sunday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.