Tuesday, January 24, 2023
HomeNewsWorldPrincess Eugenie expecting second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace confirms
World

Princess Eugenie expecting second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace confirms

staff
By staff
0
4
Samir Hussein/WireImage

(LONDON) — Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is pregnant.

Eugenie, 32, and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace confirmed Tuesday.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and Brooksbank are already parents to a son named August, who will turn 2 in February.

Eugenie spoke recently in Davos, Switzerland, about her son and how becoming a mom has changed how she thinks about the world and preserving the environment.

“As a mother, you totally change. Now I’m scared of flying where I’d never be before. It’s the same with how you view the world,” she said. “Now all I think about is what happens to rising sea levels and the communities that are on the beaches who depend entirely on the sea, as well as what August can do about it in the future.”

“Everything is for them, right? Every decision we now make has to be about how August is going to be able to live his life,” Eugenie said.

Eugenie’s son and now his future sibling count Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William and Princess Kate’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis, among his second cousins.

Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, is the mother of a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who was born in September 2021.

The baby will be the second grandchild for Sarah and Andrew, who continues to face scrutiny over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie and Brooksbank wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads nominations for 95th Academy Awards
Next article
Priscilla Presley thanks fans following Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE